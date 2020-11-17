It has been a year when, the first case of coronavirus was detected in China’s Hubei province. On November 17, 2019, a 55-year-old from Hubei province was reportedly the first person to be infected by coronavirus. Within a year, the deadly virus, which is also known as COVID-19, gripped the entire world within a year. Till now, over 5.5 crore people have contracted COVID-19, while more than 13 lakh people succumbed to the deadly virus.

On December 31, 2019, the WHO China Country Office was informed of pneumonia of unknown cause, detected in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province. According to local authorities, some patients were operating dealers or vendors in the Huanan Seafood market. Between January 11 and 12, China shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus. Coronavirus in India Live Tracker:

Meanwhile, the first case of COVID-19 out of China was detected in Thailand on January 13, 2020. The WHO delegation made a field visit to Wuhan. The delegation observed and discussed active surveillance processes, temperature screening at Wuhan Tianhe airport, laboratory facilities, infection prevention and control measures at Zhongnan hospital. Coronavirus Outbreak: First Case of Deadly Chinese SARS Virus in India, Kerala Student Tests Positive.

On January 30, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the 2019-nCoV outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. In February, the WHO issued guidance on mass gathering and taking care of ill travellers. IN March, “Be Ready” campaign was launched by the world’s health body. ON March 11, the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

The United States is the most affected country in the world. A total of 1,15,38,057 people have contracted COVID-19 in the US. The death toll in the world’s largest economy also surpasses 2.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the first case in India was reported on January 30, 2020. A student from Kerala, who was studying at Wuhan University in China, was confirmed positive for the coronavirus

