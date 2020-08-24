The year 2020 has shown some incredible sights from around the world, and we do not mean in an exactly pleasing manner. From the massive forest fires raging in different parts of the world, to extreme weather conditions in another, there's a record of extreme weather changes along with the crisis of Coronavirus. While fears of California fire spread continue, parts of Louisiana in South East US are experiencing intense waterspouts. Not one but multiple waterspouts have been recorded in the past week. Now apparently, setting a new record as 11 waterspouts have been spotted together offshore Louisiana last week. Other pictures and videos of 6 waterspouts spinning together in the Gulf of Mexico have also been shared online. The sight does look appealing only from afar and it has made netizens wonder about the dangerous switch in climate this time. Many of them are wondering, what more, is left for 2020 to see. Horrific Picture Captures Massive Lightning Strike Causing Wildfires in California, Check Other Scary Fire Tornado Videos From The Disaster.

Since the last week, Florida has been through at least two tornadoes. And several others reports of waterspouts churning off the Louisiana coastline have come up. Pictures and videos of these waterspouts have been shared on social media. Among them, a video has been posted which show six of them in a row churning in the Gulf of Mexico. A picture of them was shared over Twitter and it is going viral. Netizens are calling it another thing of this year 2020. And another picture of 11 of them spinning together has also been shared online. Monster Tornado in China! Video Shows Drivers Filming Violent Wind Sweeping Near Xilinhot in Inner Mongolia.

Here's Are Pics of 11 Waterspouts Spotted Churning Together:

Check The Viral Pic of 6 Waterspouts Here:

THIS. IS. NUTS. Gulf of Mexico, south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. 8/20/20 pic.twitter.com/WLM3D6OmOL — Chet Powell (@ChetPowell) August 23, 2020

The picture has got over 25,000 retweets and close to a lakh likes. People are wondering if the end of the world is indeed near. Check some reactions:

Pretty Terrifying

Its both pretty and terrifying at the same time. Pretty terrifying — Rose pls (@ad_rosie) August 24, 2020

Mother Nature is FED UP

Mother Nature is FED up with us and I’m not mad at her — 𝔹lack Lives Matter (@theli0nsr0ar) August 24, 2020

2020 Undefeated

Yep. 2020 stays undefeated. — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) August 23, 2020

Weather Machine Gone Crazy

Somebody going crazy on the weather machine😩 — 😎🔥🔥🔥 (@gorgeousReedz) August 23, 2020

Okayy!

Weaponized weather. It's 2020s version of the atomic bomb testing pictures. — Kenobi2020 (@benkenobi2020) August 24, 2020

Just Say It!

God if its our last year to live just say that. — JADDYEARNHARDT$ (@jaddyearnhardtS) August 23, 2020

Check Another Video, a Closer Look Into The Waterspouts:

Waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water bodies. They are weaker than the land tornadoes but stronger ones can have a severe impact if they move onshore. They have been associated with severe thunderstorms that occur over water. They pose a larger threat to marine life. It is a result of extreme weather. But so many of them together, looks crazy, right?

