Chennai boy attempted to break the Guinness World Record of solving most Rubik's cubes underwater in a single breath. Yes, this mind-boggling stunt was performed by 25-year old Illayaram Sekar who successfully solved 6 Rubik's cubes in 2.17 minutes. This record has been made against the previous record of 5 Rubik's cube solved underwater in 2014. This is said to be the first time a person will break the record of solving the maximum number of Rubik's cubes underwater.

For those who do not know, the Rubik's Cube is extremely difficult to solve as one has to get even colours on each sire. They were originally called the "Magic Cube". They are 3-D mechanical twisty puzzle invented and licensed by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974. In a classic 3x3x3 Rubik's Cube, each of the six faces is covered by nine stickers, traditionally white, red, blue, orange, green, and yellow. It is not easy to solve Rubik's cube even normally let alone underwater without being able to breathe.

Here's The Video of Chennai's Illayaram Sekar Attempting to Break Guinness World Record of Solving Most Rubik's Cubes Underwater in a Single Breath, Underwater:

Recenty, a six-year-old girl, Sarah from Chennai attempted to set a Guinness World Record by solving Rubik's cube puzzle blindfolded in two minutes. The girl solved (2x2) Rubik's cube blindfolded while reciting Vairamuthu's poems in 2 minutes 7 seconds. In yet another Rubik's cube record, Jiya Midha who is said to be obsessed with Rubik cubes set a benchmark for solving 2×2 Rubik's cube with a record-breaking 51 seconds.

