Video of Contactless Smart Elevator Operated Through Mobile Application And Bar Code Goes Viral As People Prefer Going Touch-Less Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Contactless Elevator (Photo Credits: Twitter/@hvgoenka)

The coronavirus has brought the world to a halt. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets generated when an infected person sneezes, coughs, or talks. Droplet transmission occurs when you are in close contact with the infected person. Transmission can also occur by touching surfaces in the immediate environment around the person with respiratory symptoms. So to avoid it, social distancing is necessary. Social Distancing During COVID-19 Pandemic- Safety Rules To Follow While Shopping In Supermarkets.

Seeing the current scenario, elevators or lifts have become a high-risk area. In order to avoid contact between the user and elevator keys and to reduce the risk of infection, contactless elevators have hit the market. The touch-less elevator uses barcode and can be operated through a mobile application to help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. A video going viral of the contactless lift was shared by Harsh Goenka. Coronavirus In India: Social Distancing Observed At Stores With Squares, Circles To Curb The Spread.

Video of Contactless Elevator Goes Viral:

Contactless elevator through mobile application - these trying times are throwing up so many simple innovations ! @G_Parundekar pic.twitter.com/h7vZh7gtXG — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 5, 2020

The elevator can be operated through buttons as well contactless feature through an application. To use the contactless function, the user needs to scan the barcode on a mobile app. Then, a tab opens and asks you are on which floor and "desired floor". During the whole process, you did not have to touch the elevator buttons.

According to the video, the elevator has been developed by Omega Elevators. Till now, People trying to avoid touching public buttons have been using tissues, toothpicks, and other items, but this takes the elevator to a new level.