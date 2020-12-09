Twitter is a great place to find some unusual content on the internet. In fact, the internet in itself is a collection of so many weird things, funny videos or amazing stunts. And some of them are so remarkable, you cannot help but wonder, How? A similar video is going viral online, which shows a guy twisting his neck to full 360 degrees! It looks something like we see in the cartoons or in horror film. In this video, it is not clear if it is a camera trick or an actual stunt but the result is stomach churning. The video is going viral as amazed netizens leave funny reactions on it. Sari, Not Sorry! Somersault, Backflip, Hula Hoop & More, These Indian Women Showcase Their Gymnastic Skills in Sarees—Perfect Blend of Grace & Talent!

The video has been shared online by Twitter user @GaurangBhardwa1. It shows a young guy sitting by a seaside. He holds his face with both his hands and twists his neck to a full 360 degrees! What's more amusing is, he is totally comfortable with it and even smiles, while his head completely faces his back. It sure looks scary and will make you feel discomforted too. Twitterati's amazed by the unusual skill and some have left hilarious reactions. Mumbai Police Uses 'Pankaj Tripathi and His Neck' Meme to Convey a Very Important and Responsible Message.

Check The Viral Video of Guy Twisting His Neck Here:

Khud ko Champ smjhte ho to ye karke dikhao pic.twitter.com/cRASbsdgR4 — Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) December 8, 2020

Creepy, isn't it? The video has over 18,000 views and netizens were also shocked with this unusual skill. Some of them had the most funny reactions, even comparing him with an owl. Check some below:

ullu ka pattha — Carrey On (@jimjamcarrey) December 8, 2020

For those who are unaware, an owl can completely twist his neck in full 360 degrees. So some have commented that the guy seems to be an owl in his previous birth. Well, do you want to try this stunt out? We advise you don't unless you want to get up with a heavy neck sprain.

