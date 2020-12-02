There is a wonderful relation Indian women share with the traditional sari. It has the appearance and reputation of being difficult to wear, but not for everyone. Some find the outfit trouble, others drape the saree to express their creativity, and a few are somersaulting! While not all gymnastics will consider saree as a perfect choice of outfit to perform stunts on national or global platforms, there are our desi girls who are challenging the idea. This year only, we have seen videos of women draping sari and performing their best stunt to showcase their talent on social media. As expected, they went viral. Somersault, backflip, hula hoop and more, you name it, there is nothing women in India cannot do in their traditional attire. In this article, we take a look at the clips of women showcasing their gymnastic skills in saree—perfect blend of grace and talent.

Somersault in Saree

This week, Mili Sarkar, an International Yoga Gold Medalist, has lit the internet on fire with her powerful backflips, wearing a saree. Initially, it was uploaded on Instagram and eventually, it surfaced on other social media platforms including Twitter, where netizens could not stop themselves from praising her somersaults in a sari!

Hula Hoop in Sari

Remember Eshna Kutty? Her dance video to Sasural Genda Phool for #SareeFlow trend left Instagram users amazed. The video shows her effortlessly grooving to the music in the attire using a hula hoop.

Front Flip in Sari

National gold medallist and gymnast, Parul Arora from Ambala, Haryana stunned the netizens with her front flip. Donning a gorgeous blue saree, Arora was captured doing the flip alongside a man on the roof of a building. The video was an instant hit on the internet, for all the right reasons!

Somersault in Saree

In June, this year, a video of a woman attempting somersault in saree went viral on the internet. A slow-motion clip, the woman can be seen how effortlessly she pulls off the stunt in a yellow saree. She wasn’t wearing shoes, and the road where she does the jump does not appear to be smooth either, but her stunt was impeccable.

These are a few videos of women that went viral this year, showcasing their talent in saree. We are simply in awe! They prove that the outfit is not an obstacle to pull off any stunt effortlessly. Sari, not sorry!

