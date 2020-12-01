Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is always updated with all the latest memes that are going viral on social media and they precisely know how to use them in their favour. Remember how Pankaj Tripathi's neck meme went viral a couple of days back? The one that states how his neck deserves a special award! If you wondered if the popularity of that meme has receded over the days then you're clearly mistaken for Mumbai Police has just used it to convey a special message. Paatal Lok Is Passé, Grih Lok Is In; Mumbai Police Gives a Cool Meme Twist to Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Video Web Series To Raise Awareness on COVID-19 (View Tweet).

Mumbai Police's Twitter account used the same meme to alert all the residents of fraud callers. They have further advised everyone to dial 100 and report any fraud and fake calls that they attend to. Especially the ones that suggest that you have won a lottery of some exorbitant amount. The ideal way to handle such calls is to block them and then dial 100 and report them to the police. Mumbai Police Shares 'Ludo Game' Meme Giving Importance About Staying at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown, View Post.

Check Out the Meme

Fraudsters: Congratulations! You have won a crore in an online lottery. Please share your account details. Responsible Citizens: Shouldn’t I just block you, #Dial100 and report instead? Us: pic.twitter.com/x0ZeyoW0Q4 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2020

This is not the first time when Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has used a Bollywood or an entertainment reference to convey an important message. Their Twitter account is a pro when it comes to getting acquainted with all the viral memes and it's admirable to see how they add a dash of comedy to things that are otherwise so serious.

