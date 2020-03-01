Viral Zomato Delivery Boy's Content Smile Has Taken Over the Internet With Funny Memes and Jokes; But Who Is He? Find out!

Zomato Delivery Guy memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Zomato, the food delivery giant may have never thought their boys will churn our memes and jokes one day and legit take over the internet. But you know that Zomato delivery boys and their relationship with social media are a constant love affair, and we are not complaining! The latest one to hit the meme world is this guy with the most satisfactory smile. If you are anywhere on social media, you may have seen memes and jokes about him. Delivery guys of Zomato have always been on the news for some reason or the other. Whether it is for eating the delivery food when they're hungry or for their sweet gestures. But this one Zomato rider has his smile melting hearts online. Not just that, he is also churning funny memes and jokes that are just too hilarious. Zomato Delivery Boy With 11 Kids in 7 Years of Marriage Gets Condom as a Tip!

Now when it comes to his smile, it may not be one of the most "perfect" smiles according to vague beauty standards of the society but it surely is one that looks like the person is very satisfied and content with his life. Nobody knows the man but he is surely going viral because his smile says way more than he'll ever be able to. But who is this viral Zomato delivery guy and what made him smile like that? We'll find but first check the funny memes and jokes about his smile are going viral, take a look at some the best ones:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seated Oral (@seated_oral) on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troll Gurus (@troll_gurus) on Feb 28, 2020 at 12:06am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasi Ka Adda🔘 (@hansi_ka_adda) on Feb 28, 2020 at 12:05am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kucchupu (@kucchupu) on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:52pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by एकच नंबर ब्रो™ (@ekchnumberbro) on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:44pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seated Oral (@seated_oral) on Feb 27, 2020 at 11:42pm PST

So what happened exactly with this guy is that he was asked about his experience working as a Zomato rider and he says that he works for 300 rupees a day(with incentives, mind you) for 12 hours. And he said that with a happy, content smile that is going viral now. He also said that he is enjoying the job and he sometimes gets to eat the food orders that get cancelled, with the most unforgettable chuckle!

Viral Zomato Rider Meme, the Delivery Boy with happy Cute Smile (Watch Full Video):

Just recently a Zomato delivery boy who is a father to 11 kids in his seven years of marriage went viral after a customer gave him a condom as a tip. And now this smiling Zomato delivery guy who is going viral for all the right reasons. We really cannot get enough of this guy's smile!