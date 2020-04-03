‘Where’s My Juul?’ Is the Latest TikTok Challenge With Users Transforming Themselves Into Demonic Beasts Using Makeup! Watch Videos

Where's My Juul? TikTok Challenge (Photo Credits: @lydious.eatous/ Video Screengrab/ TikTok)

How is your quarantine period going? We can tell you about TikTokers who are heavily engaged in viral challenges to keep themselves and the viewers entertained. After ‘Bored in the House’ and so many other challenges, it is time for ‘Where’s My Juul?’ and as you will find in watching the videos, these are no ordinary routine clips. Following tremendous TikTok beauty footsteps of curls made with socks, users are now transforming themselves from elegant makeup into demonic beasts. The result is hell scary! One after another, people on the video-sharing app are participating in Where’s my Juul? challenge and the trend is going crazy viral with people entertaining themselves beating the self-isolation blues. Bored in the House Quarantine Anthem Full Song Download With Lyrics: Here’s Everything You Should Know About Curtis Roach’s Relatable Viral TikTok Video.

What is Where’s My Juul Challenge?

Where’s My Juul is Hip-Hop artist Full Tac’s song featuring Lil Mariko which was released in December, 2019. The lyrics surround around the singer going crazy until she found her ‘Juul.’ The challenge was reportedly started by TikTok user @mardibarts in which she applied makeup while singing along ‘Where’s My Juul.’ As it begins, you will initially believe that the video will feature a regular makeup routine. But wait till the end! As the video continues and the song reaches its startling conclusions, she suddenly transforms into something really unexpected and scary. From Stopping a Crying Baby to Hiding From Them While Working, Funny Videos of Parents and Kids During Quarantine Are Too Cute To Miss!

Watch Video:

Her video earner her millions of views. And that is how ‘Where’s My Juul’ challenge was born on TikTok. Almost everyone started to participate—colourful transformations from putting elegant makeup to later transforming into furious clowns, demonic beasts and tentacle monsters.

Where's My Juul?

That's Insane!

Here's Another!

Someone Give Her Juul Back!

The videos are crazy in a good way! It is fun to see beauty lovers getting so creative with a viral challenge and taking the internet by storm. With the continuation of the quarantine period, we wait eagerly what else social media is going to throw upon us so that none of us at least bored!