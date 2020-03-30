Bored in the House Quarantine Anthem Full Song Download With Lyrics: Here’s Everything You Should Know About Curtis Roach’s Relatable Viral TikTok Video

Curtis Roach, Bored in the House Song Video Screengrab (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The self-quarantine period is giving us a lot of viral moments to keep up our spirit. Many social media challenges have surfaced lately, with people participating and nominating the next person. Boredom has taken a toll over us. So much, that it seems to have become the new normal. While everyone is spending time on TikTok and other social media platform, people are getting hooked on the "Bored in the House" track. The song contains the lyrics, "I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored," literally on repeat. The track was created by a US rapper, Curtis Roach and the lyrics is so relatable that it instantly became a social media hit, with people calling it the quarantine anthem. As it has become an internet sensation, here we bring you the “Bored in the House” full song download with lyrics and everything you should know about the viral song. Dalgona Coffee TikTok Videos: Netizens Try The Latest Viral Trend of Brewing Thick Coffee at Home.

Who Created Bored in the House Song?

The “Bored in the House” song was created by US rapper, Curtis Roach. The hip-hop artist created the song out of his own boredom while self-isolating because of the COVID-19. He popped his song on TikTok, and the rest is history!

“I did not see that [becoming viral] coming at all. I was really bored in the house and I was by myself bored and I didn't have any idea what I was gonna do with myself for that day, 'cause it's like, you know, when you have a free schedule you really just kind of lose your mind a little bit. And when I have that free time, I make TikToks. I knew the virus was happening. Like there was a lot of talk about it, but I didn't think that we were going to be in lockdown in quarantine like this. I guess it aligned so perfectly, in a way,” he was quoted saying in Metro Times. Google 3D Animals Video Tutorial: How to View Tiger, Giant Panda, Lion, Tiger and Penguin in Your Room.

Bored in the House Song by Curtis Roach on TikTok!

With the song getting such magnificent response, Roach dropped a full version of the “Bored in the House,” in collaboration with rapper Tyga. Here is the full song with lyrics.

Watch Video: Bored in the House Full Song With Lyrics

Roach’s, “Bored in the House,” continues to create momentum. From celebrities like Tyga, Keke Palmer, Liza Koshy, Ondreaz Lopez and influencers to the TikTok users, everyone seems to relate to the lyrics while self-quarantining during the pandemic.