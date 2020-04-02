From Stopping a Crying Baby to Hiding From Them While Working, Funny Videos of Parents and Kids During Quarantine Are Too Cute To Miss!

Funny baby parent videos (Photo Credits: @Odwise1, NOWAYFARER YouTube)

Many countries across the world have declared lockdown to curb coronavirus. As most people being in quarantine at their homes, it has given them more time to spend with their families. With most of them working from homes during the lockdown, those with children are having a tough time. To manage babies and work at the same is a big task, but some seem to be creating funny videos out of the situation. People have taken to social media platforms sharing funny instances of how they managed an incident. Toddler Happily Chews Jalapeno Pepper and Realises It Was a Bad Idea! Funny Video Goes Viral.

Handling a baby is not an easy task but in quarantine, parents seem to have come up with creative ideas to deal with difficult situations. In one of the videos, a father created a camouflage with a sofa to hide from his children. From stopping babies from crying to simply recording at children wailing for fast food during a lockdown. Bored at Home? 6 Inexpensive Hobbies You Can Take up During Quarantine (Watch Videos)

Dad Creates Camaflouge to Hide From Children:

This father seems to have found the right way to hide from his children. He just camaflouged with the sofa he was sitting on. He created a board to match the sofa making him invisible to his children.

Dad Serving Food to Baby:

The type of parent I want to have time to be! pic.twitter.com/8blPrlXCNh — CleverlyChloé (@CleverlyChloe) March 30, 2020

What do you do when you are at home and not have nothing much to do? You cook a meal and arrange a spread in front of your baby. Because, why not? This father decided to treat his child no less than a guest. He can be seen serving food while explaining the dishes much to the surprise of the boy.

Girl Crying for Her Favourite Fast Food:

This is the most relatable video during the lockdown. With most restaurants and hotels being shut down, most people are solely relying on home-cooked meals. But not everyone seems to be happy with it. The video of a little girl wailing on knowing that all her favourite fast-food restaurants have been closed has left people in splits. Many commented on it saying that they could feel her pain. Well, yes!

How to Stop a Crying Baby?

One of the most difficult tasks for new parents is trying to stop their crying babies. But it now seems that a father found the exact way how a baby will stop crying. In the clip, the man himself is seen crying just like the baby, much to child's surprise. He goes on and on until he stops crying.

This Baby Has No Chill

This baby does not seem to know about quarantine rules. In the video captured by his father, he is seen trying to get out of the house. It is the man's commentary that makes it even funnier.

Different people are treating their quarantine time differently. While some are learning new skills others are sharing their experiences staying at home. And in the meanwhile, those with little children are posting funny videos and pictures are dealing with children. Do let us know your thoughts about these videoes.