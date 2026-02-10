Did a Man Live-Stream the ‘Ice Wall’ in Antarctica Using Starlink Internet? Viral Video Shared by Elon Musk Is From South America

Mumbai, February 10: Did a man use Elon Musk-owned Starlink internet to live-stream the legendary "ice wall" in Antarctica? The question comes as billionaire Elon Musk shared a video on X (formerly Twitter today, February 10. In his post, Musk claimed that the viral video allegedy showing an "ice wall" in Antarctica was live-streamed using Starlink. "This video was live-streamed from Antarctica using," his post read. Notably, Elon Musk's reaction came to an earlier post shared by Mario Nawfal, a Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur.

This morning, Mario Nawfal shared a video on the microblogging site, where he said that due to Starlink, the first person managed to live-stream the legendary "ice wall" in Antarctica. "Starlink is a game changer for the streaming industry. We can now see places like never before," Nawfal said while calling the video "amazing". While the alleged claim by Elon Musk and Mario Nawfal appears to be true, scroll below to know the complete truth. Donald Trump Making Out With Nicki Minaj Video From Epstein Files? Here’s the Fact Check.

Elon Musk Shares Video Claiming Clip Was Live-Streamed from Antarctica Using Starlink Internet

This video was live-streamed from Antarctica using @Starlink https://t.co/QF86zCRCEM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2026

A fact check of the viral clip revealed that the ice wall video was not live-streamed from Antarctica but from Patagonia, which is a region in South America. More importantly, the author of the video is clearly heard saying that he is live-streaming from Patagonia. "Patagonia is truly the most beautiful landscape i've ever seen", the author is heard saying in the widely circulated video. Fact Check: Viral Video Falsely Claims to Show Indian Gymnast Shubhashree More at 2025 World Cup.

First Person Has Live Streamed the Legendary 'Ice Wall' in Antarctica Using Starlink Internet, Claims Mario Nawfal

Mario Nawfal shares misleading video on X (Photo credits: X/@MarioNawfal)

The viral ice wall clip also features a date and time stamp with the date reading February 8. We also came across the original video of the viral clip. The video was live-streamed by a streamer called "Ice Poseidon", whose real name is Paul Denino. The original live stream video is available here and was shared with a caption reading, "Boat to end of world". Paul Denino also shared a picture after the "boat ride" on Instagram.

Streamer Ice Poseidon After the 'Boat to End of World' Trip in South America

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Denino (@ice_poseidon)

Hence, the alleged claim that the ice wall video was live-streamed from Antarctica using Starlink internet is not true. As clarified above, the video, which is nowhere related to Antartica was streamed from Patagonia, a region in South America, by streamer "Ice Poseidon". The alleged claim made by Elon Musk and Mario Nawfal was found to be fake.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Elon Musk). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : The legendary "ice wall" in Antarctica was live streamed using Starlink. Conclusion : The alleged claim was found to be fake. The author of the viral video is clearly heard saying that he is streaming from Patagonia, which is a region in South America. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).