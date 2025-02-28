After software engineer Josh Wardle made Wordle public in 2021, internet users found a game unaffected by the chaos. It's a pleasant little brainteaser for everyone who loves words. Wordle became what the internet, as a whole was supposed to be – indulging a play preference rather than feeding a compulsion. Eventually, we all became obsessed with the word game. The New York Times bought it for a whopping seven figures in 2022 and gamers have never started their day without it since. The first hours of the morning are spent cracking the correct Wordle word. And today was no different. So, what is February 28 Wordle answer? In this article, we bring you Wordle clues, hints, tips and strategies to help you keep your streak alive as you continue playing the word puzzle game.

Proper strategies and easy tactics go a long way if you are trying to keep your Wordle streak alive. The game challenges players to guess a new five-letter word daily, with six guesses and a pool of thousands of possible words. Gamers with optical letter placement, great starting word choices and outside-the-box thinking continue to keep their streak alive. Wordle Funny Memes and Jokes Rule the Internet.

Wordle Answer Today, February 28

The Wordle answer for today, February 28, Wordle 1350, is Fuzzy.

Wordle Hints, Clues and Strategies

Starting words are so important. You can start guessing with any word, but the right letter placement makes all the difference. Focus on selecting a few words that use the most frequently used letters to start the game with a bang.

Letters can be used more than once. Take today’s Wordle answer for instance, Fuzzy.

Wordle doesn’t use simple plurals, which are easy to guess. The game uses more complex plurals that don’t end in S, like Geese.

One of the best ways to beat Wordle is to have a paper sheet handy while playing the game. Experiment with the letters on paper before inputting your guesses into Wordle.

Give yourself time, especially if you are a beginner. This game doesn’t have a ticking clock. Take a break and take a fresh look at the game after a while to determine the correct answer.

In an era when some of the top games have questionable caveats, it's refreshing to see everyone rally around something simple and pure like Wordle.

