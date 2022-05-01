World Laughter Day! May 2 is celebrated all over the world as Laughter Day aka a day dedicated ROFLs and LOLs. And you know what this day would be incomplete without some of the most hilarious memes. Right from some classic Hera Pheri memes to the recent flow of Elon Musk memes, ever since he bought Twitter, we have it all for you! But did you know when and how did World Laughter Day celebrations began? The history dates back to 1998. It is credited to the founder of the Laughter Yoga Movement, known as the 'Guru of Giggling'. He celebrated World Laughter Day for the first time on January 11, 1998 in Mumbai. The purpose of this event was to reduce the growing stress in society and to teach the art of living a happy life. Since then, every year the first Sunday of May is celebrated as World Laughter Day. One of the motives of these events is to further the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam with the help of laughter.

There are various ways to celebrate the day, of course sending across funny memes and jokes tops all of them, but apart from that, on this day people gather in groups and visit laughter clubs. Comedy films, photographs and other mediums are also used on this day. Laughing yoga is also practiced in parks and public gathering places. At present Laughter Day is celebrated with full vigor in more than 105 countries of the world and thousands of laughter clubs are operating. But the easiest and coolest way would be by sharing memes and jokes. We have compiled a list of hilarious memes that will leave a wide smile on your face. Check out:

The clear purpose of celebrating this day is to make people laugh. Whatever the medium may be. If you think you can, go ahead and make someone you care laugh out loud! While laughing is a good exercise, laughing is known to be an art.

