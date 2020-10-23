Dubai's The Palm Fountain located at The Pointe shopping and dining district on Palm Jumeirah has gained the title of world's largest fountain in the Guinness World Records. Inaugurated a day ago, it is spread over 14,000 square feet. The Palm Fountain features over 3,000 LED lights in multiple colours that light up beautifully in the sky across the ocean. This colourful fountain now moves the Dubai Mall Fountain to a second place. The latest title in Dubai's achievements will benefit in boosting the tourism here, which has been affected with the recent pandemic. Top 7 Tourist Attractions in United Arab Emirates That One Must Visit.

The Palm Fountain also plays songs on which the colourful water jets dance and provide a wonderful spectacle in the evening. There are local Khaleeji as well as international and classic songs played here. And the fountain blasts water as high as 105 metres! The fountain is designed with few tricks that also includes the brightness controls. The big announcement was made on Thursday, October 24, and visitors were in attendance to enjoy the beautiful display of water and colours. The Guinness World Record called it "Officially Amazing" in their statement.

Check Video of The Palm Fountain in Dubai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records Arabia (@gwrarabia) on Oct 22, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Spectacular!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakheel (@nakheelofficial) on Oct 22, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

Watch The Launch Video of The Palm Fountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pointe (@thepointepalm) on Oct 22, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

WOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoriana (@zoriana234) on Oct 23, 2020 at 3:04am PDT

Here's a Detailed Video of Palm Fountain in Dubai:

Looks so amazing, right? Do you also feel like going here and experiencing the beautiful display live? Shaddy Gaad, senior marketing manager--MENA, Guinness World Records (GWR) said the fountain will be a great addition to Dubai's long list of attractions. This will help in boosting the tourism of the place further.

