Have you heard of the XXX OnlyFans hunter, Michaela Fialova from the Czech Republic? Well, she has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now for hunting animals and posing with them seductively in skimpy clothes like lingerie. However, she has finally defended herself in an explanation that may take some time to wrap your head around. She revealed to DailyMail that she is doing this to raise money for the conservation charities. Confused? We were too BUT she goes on to explain how this is a good thing and the culling is done selectively. She revealed that she has been hunting animals since age 13 and after moving to South Africa, she was interested in trophy hunting. She now makes £3k to £4k a week by sharing XXX pics posing with dead animals and guns on OnlyFans. From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

Quite understandably, Michaela received a lot of hate on social media for her pics, however, she defends her actions, and claimed she is only posting the pics to raise money for conservation efforts. "I plan to continue uploading as much content as possible so that I'm able to fund the veterinary care for animals in need because this is why I started off my journey in the first place - to help and protect the animals. At age twenty-four, I moved to South Africa to start my career as a conservationist where a typical day involved studying the animal that we wanted to manage and then stalking out the herds to detect the weak and old members, which we then hunt down", she said to DailyMail.

"You don't want overpopulation - especially in the wild - as it can lead to a struggle for water and food if there's too many of the same species, which is why I do what I do. Once we detect the members of the herd to cull, we then detect members that have strong genetics and therefore need to be taken care of for sustainable population growth." A typical day hunting involves studying the species of animal that needs population management and stalking them for three days until they can detect the weaker members of the herd to kill.

XXX OnlyFans Hunter, Michaela Fialova's Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaelka's Hunting (@michaelkashuntingwild)

Michaela Fialova

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaelka's Hunting (@michaelkashuntingwild)

