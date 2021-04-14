XXX website OnlyFans now also contains content from prisoners in Mexico who are making money from jail by creating x-rated content for OnlyFans. According to a Vice report, an account on the platform is allegedly being run by prison inmates and it is now going viral in Mexico. The XXX content includes videos of "bl*wjobs, masturbation, and ga*gbangs". These prisoners are said to have been resorting to bribing to be able to make money on OnlyFans by recording the XXX porn videos on phones from the jail. It is said that phones are easily available inside Mexico’s prisons although not allowed. Recently, XXX OnlyFans has banned public sex and nudity on the subscription-based website. The creators will not be able to post content that has nudity or XXX sex scenes outdoors. The decision that is said to have been made somewhere around mid-February may have affected the creators who have their niche content inclusive of XXX pics and video outdoors in nature.

The account is said to have been last called "🤐" when VICE World News accessed it. The account featured about 79 clips featuring" masturbation, oral and group sex, and 73 photographs of alleged inmates showing off their tattooed bodies and penises", says the report. The subscription for a month of their content, which was suspended this weekend, was $6. Just recently, XXX content from many OnlyFans is said to have been leaked on Google Drive as per reports. It is being claimed that this leak has affected hundreds of OnlyFans accounts on a shared Google Drive after being posted to a hacking forum last month.

OnlyFan has quite been in the news ever since the lockdown. Recently Mrs Poindexter, the lady who had revealed a couple of weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. Soon after the revelation, she claimed that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. Mrs Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans which is a huge amount and just because of her presence on the x-rated website, her kids are suffering expulsion. However, now she has decided to take the high road and give away her money to charity. The XXX website has only boomed in the past year.

From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

