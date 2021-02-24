Remember California mom, Crystal Jackson who is more popularly known as Mrs Poindexter revealed that she was being bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans? Well, now she reveals that her three sons were expelled from the school on the account of her having a XXX account on OnlyFans. Mrs Poindexter claims that she earns more than $150,000 a month via XXX website OnlyFans which is a huge amount and just because of her presence on the x-rated website, her kids are suffering expulsion. The nude and XXX content she sells online are reportedly taken by her husband the fellow parents of the kids her children go to school with are not happy. Not just that, they had started a campaign to get her three kids kicked out of the school. The school in question is said to be a Catholic school that is known for its orthodox thoughts.

Crystal Jackson had told PEOPLE that she's been infuriated by the response to her OnlyFans photos, which were leaked to Sacred Heart Parish School in Sacramento by other parents and ultimately led to her three sons — ages 8, 10 and 12 — getting kicked out. "My kids are really good and all this is doing is hurting them. Take me down, that's fine, but leave my kids out of this. I didn't want to be put out there, but at some point, I have to stand up and say I can't take it anymore because this behavior is horrible," reveals Mrs Poindexter

OnlyFans has only boomed in the past year. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career. From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

