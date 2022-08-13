Going XXX in public aka having sex right in front of people in a club can be super crazy BUT turns out it's not very far away from reality. Just recently, a bouncer was captured on tape having naked SEX with a naked customer inside a nightclub in Crimea. The bouncer was sentenced to prison. On Monday night, the XXX sex incident took place in Sevastopol and ever since the video has been going viral. Despite the fact that Crimea, which was formerly a part of Ukraine, was annexed by Russia in 2014, the shameless shaggers didn't appear to be bothered about the ongoing conflict in the area and instead created their own explosions. The video has been going viral ever since. Another patron captured the shocking footage of the bouncer and the sexy woman having XXX public sex in full view of the bar. As per the viral screenshots of the XXX acts one can see the brunette holding onto ceiling while the bare-chested bouncer is seen thrusting at her from behind.

The institution, which was majorly empty and rumbling with loud music as the randy couple had XXX public sex without any inhibition. The woman is also seen performing oral sex on the man while later she is kneeling in front of him in the video. Both seemed not care that other people around them were filming the erotic XXX public sex. One excited person from the audience even moved in for a close-up shot just inches from from the action. Public sex is a criminal in Russia that carries a modest fine and a maximum 15-day prison sentence.

X-Rated Sex in Nightclub (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After learning about the XXX pornographic movie on social media, police launched an investigation to find the perverted offenders. The 32-year-old guy, a bouncer at the business, was swiftly identified, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city of Sevastopol. This comes after shocking X-rated video of a pair having XXX sex in public went aka the ‘Liverpool Concert Square’ incident. The XXX video had gone viral where a man and a woman, who is said to be an XXX OnlyFans star, were caught having sex in Concert Square. The video went viral last week and ever since it has been creating and uproar all around. Joe Firby, 23, from Gateshead was taken into custody on Monday whereas the woman involved in the video aka Kelly Cousins from Bootle, was charged as well as banned from Liverpool city centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2022 12:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).