There have been many crazy sex acts go viral in the past. People having sex on the balcony and falling down whereas some were seen having sex during important public meetings taking place. However, now a new XXX video has gone viral where a man and a woman, who is said to be an XXX OnlyFans star, were caught having sex in Concert Square. The video went viral last week and ever since it has been creating and uproar all around. Joe Firby, 23, from Gateshead was taken into custody on Monday whereas the woman involved in the video aka Kelly Cousins from Bootle, was charged as well as banned from Liverpool city centre. This viral XXX outdoor sex video has been going viral and taking over the social media with opinions of all kinds. They pair has been charged with "outraging public decency" as per Liverpool World UK.

The XXX sex video of the two having sex at Concert Square has raised a lot of questions as well as rage from various people. The Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, was utterly "shocked and concerned" as the videos of public XXX porn-like sex has been shared very casually online. "This isn’t amusing – it’s disturbing, damaging and an illegal act. It also sets a dangerous precedent for the young women and men of our city," she said in a statement on social media. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s XXX Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

Everything You Need To Know:

A couple suspected of having sex in front of hundreds of onlookers in a busy part of Liverpool have been named by police.https://t.co/kVLMTjtcwY — Lancs Live (@LiveLancs) August 9, 2022

Joe Firby was arrested on August 8, in the Gateshead area by Northumbria Police and is to appear in Liverpool Magistrates’ Court. Joanne Anderson said: "I am extremely shocked and concerned at videos circulating showing acts of indecent exposure and sexual activity in our city. Let me be clear – this is a criminal offence. Acts of indecent behaviour in public places in Liverpool is simply unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I have spoken with Merseyside Police and requested immediate and appropriate action."

