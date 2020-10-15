Many experts and fans believe that Yuzvendra Chahal has emerged as an even improved bowler in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, but his antics on social media are still the same. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) leg-spinner gate-crashed numerous live sessions of fellow cricketers and he continues to do so even after returning to the field. The leg-spinner was at his hilarious best again during RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s recent Instagram live session with Manchester City’s manager Pep Guardiola for Puma. Another RCB star AB de Villiers also acknowledged the conversation in the comment section, but he didn’t know what Chahal is upto. Virat Kohli Shares Picture From Workout Session Ahead of RCB vs KXIP Clash in Dream11 IPL 2020.

“AB sir comment mai kar dunga aap pehle dream 11 pe team bana lo,” commented Chahal which left the netizens in splits. For the unversed, Chahal’s comment was inspired by Dream11’s commercials in which prominent players like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are asking people to play the fantasy game while they will do their jobs. Netizens indeed loved the campaign as social media was flooded with hilarious memes. Joining the bandwagon, Chahal also left a hilarious comment. Have a look. RCB vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Comment!!

Kohli and Guardiola discussed many topics ranging from cricket to football. The former Barcelona coach said that he didn’t know much about cricket while growing up but is learning about the sport after being in England over the years. “I come from Catalunya where cricket is not there, but here in England, it is an important sport. I try to follow it through the TV sometimes, or I have some friends who play. Because you can play three days in a row and still it’s a draw I can”t understand it,” said Guardiola.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, RCB have enjoyed a sensational run in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Winning five of their first seven games, Virat Kohli and Co are comfortably sitting at the third position in the team standings and are on the right path to lift their maiden trophy. They will next meet KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).