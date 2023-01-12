New Delhi, January 12 : The Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle has graced Toyota’s stall at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023. Toyota is showcasing its prowess and command over the future-ready, sustainable technology and hence, displaying a number of alternate fuel vehicles from its global lineup. While the Mirai is hydrogen powered, there’s also the newly unveiled BZ4X electric SUV concept, the Corolla Altis flex fuel car and the famed flagship hybrid Prius, all being displayed alongside a large array of Toyota’s global models at the mega event. Watch video of day 2 at the Toyota stall. Auto Expo 2023: Concise Look at Day 1’s Most Important Unveils and Launches.

Toyota Stall on Day 2 at the Auto Expo 2023 :

Welcome to Day 2 at the Toyota Pavilion, #AutoExpo- #TheMotorShow2023. Come visit us at Hall 10 to know more on xEV technolgy, Self Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles and slew of SUVs. .#ToyotaAwesomeExpo #ToyotaIndia pic.twitter.com/uk4o5QICeM — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) January 12, 2023

Watch More Of Toyota's Glamorous Stall :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MGF Toyota (@mgf_toyota)

