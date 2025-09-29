Samsung announced the expansion of its partnership with Toyota to drive digital transformation in the automaker's dealerships in new markets. The South Korean electronics giant said it would bring 'Samsung Smart Signage' solutions to additional Toyota dealerships, following the completion of 1,250 dealerships across 40 countries in early 2025. The company has already deployed 23,000 Smart Signage displays across Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). Arattai App Traffic Surge: Zoho’s Instant Messaging App Sees 100x Increase in Usage Amid Aatmanirbhar Bharat Push, Here’s What Founder Sridhar Vembu Said.

Samsung To Bring Digital Transformation to Toyota Dealerships, Expands Partnership

Samsung Expands Partnership With Toyota To Digitally Transform Dealerships in New Markets — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) September 29, 2025

