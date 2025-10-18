In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves stole a Toyota Fortuner belonging to former sarpanch Sandeep Dherange in Maharashtra's Pune. The culprits, who arrived in a Kia car during the early morning hours, were caught on CCTV scouting the area before fleeing with the vehicle. A video of the theft has surfaced on social media. Despite the presence of security guards, the theft went unnoticed. A complaint has been filed at Lonikand Police Station, and the CCTV video is being examined as part of the probe. Pune Robbery Video: Man Caught on Camera Running Away With Temple Donation Box in Maharashtra, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Thieves Steal Ex-Sarpanch’s Fortuner in Maharashtra's Pune, Video Viral

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 Marathi), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)