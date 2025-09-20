Maruti Suzuki has reportedly announced the price cut on its vehicles to pass on the GST rate cut. As per a report of PTI, the automaker will reduce prices by up to INR 1.29 lakh from September 22, 2025, to pass on the benefits of the recent GST rate cut announced by the Government of India. The price of the Maruti Suzuki S Presso will go down by up to INR 1,29,600, Alto K10 by up to INR 1,07,600, Celerio by INR 94,100, Wagon-R by up to INR 79,600, and Ignis by INR 71,300. Premium models like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, Fronx and Brezza will see price cuts of up to INR 84,600, INR 86,100, INR 87,700, INR 67,200, INR 87,700, INR 1,12,600 and INR 1,12,700, respectively. The Grand Vitara gets a reduction of up to INR 1.07 lakh, Jimny by INR 51,900, Ertiga by INR 46,400, and XL6 by up to INR 52,000. GST Reforms: Suzuki Motorcycle India To Cut 2-Wheeler Prices by up to INR 18,000 From September 22, Gixxer SF 250 and V-Strom SX To See Highest Reduction.

Maruti Suzuki GST Rate

