Raptee.HV has become India’s first EV motorcycle OEM backed by the Technology Development Board (TDB). The Chennai-based startup focuses on high-performance electric motorcycles and has spent over six years developing bikes using high-voltage car technology. The funding will help scale its proprietary EV technology for the USD 1 billion performance segment. Previously, Raptee.HV received an INR 3.25 crore non-dilutive grant from ARAI-AMTIF. With motorcycles making up nearly two-thirds of India’s two-wheeler market, the company aims to accelerate India’s EV adoption. Raptee.HV is set on redefining high-performance electric mobility in the country. BMW G 310 RR Limited Edition Teased, India Launch Expected Soon With Only 310 Units; Here’s What To Expect.

TDB Backs Raptee.HV as India’s First High-Voltage EV Motorcycle OEM

⚡🏍️ Raptee.HV becomes India’s 1st EV motorcycle OEM backed by Govt. of India’s Technology Development Board. 🇮🇳 Chennai-based startup to accelerate its high-voltage EV tech and tap into the $1B performance e-motorcycle segment. pic.twitter.com/BppG9mXfWf — RushLane (@rushlane) September 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Rushlane X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

