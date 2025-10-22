BYD YangWang U9X electric supercar has set a new benchmark at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. BYD Global shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 22, 2025, and announced the achievement. The post read, “BYD YANGWANG U9X has now conquered the Nurburgring Nordschleife in record time, completing the lap in 6:59.157, making it the fastest EV production vehicle around the track.” The lap record marks a major moment for BYD in the high-performance electric car segment. BYD’s YangWang U9X has surpassed the lap record previously held by the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra production model at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. The automaker confirmed that the lap was completed by Moritz Kranz, who drove the U9 Xtreme version to its limits. BYD noted, "Behind the wheel, @moritz_kranz_racing pushed the U9 Xtreme to its limits and beyond, proving that true speed is not measured in numbers alone, but in the courage to defy them." Tata Motors Festive Sales Surge: From Navratri to Diwali, Company Delivers Over 1 Lakh Cars in Last 30 Days Post GST Rate Reductions.

BYD YangWang U9X ‘Fastest Electric Hypercar at Nurburgring Nordschleife’

YANGWANG U9X has now conquered the Nürburgring Nordschleife in record time, completing the lap in 6:59.157, making it the fastest EV production vehicle around the track. #YANGWANG #U9X #BYD #BuildYourDreams pic.twitter.com/Mdny605xYD — BYD Global (@BYDGlobal) October 22, 2025

BYD YangWang U9X World’s Fastest Production Car

A new legend is born at the Nürburgring. After becoming the world’s fastest production car, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme (U9X) returns to make history once again, conquering the Nordschleife in a record time of 6:59.157, and becoming the fastest electric hypercar ever to lap the… pic.twitter.com/fbPA2esy9g — BYD (@BYDCompany) October 21, 2025

