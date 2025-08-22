TVS Motor Company has launched its new three-wheeler electric cargo vehicle, TVS King Kargo HD EV, at INR 3.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new TVS King Kargo HD EV has a Bluetooth-powered TVS SmartXonnect that offers smart navigation, call alerts and service reminders. It has a 6.6 ft long deck for carrying more load and has a power gear for a stronger pull. TVS King Kargo HD EV has a powerful 156 KM range for longer trips, rolling windows for more air circulation, and 31 advanced features. TVS Motor Company said, "It’s more than just a vehicle. It’s your partner in progress, helping businesses dream bigger and deliver better." Tata Motors Issues Statement After Man Dies as Harrier EV in Summon Mode Allegedly Malfunctions in Tamil Nadu’s Avinashi (Watch Video).

TVS King Kargo HD EV for Commercial Use Launched in India

The wait is finally over! Introducing the all-new TVS King Kargo HD, built to transform last-mile mobility. With bluetooth powered TVS SmartXonnect for smarter navigation, call alerts, and service reminders, 6.6 ft long deck for carrying more load, and a powerful 156 KM range… pic.twitter.com/7E9WxPptRp — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) August 22, 2025

