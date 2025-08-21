A man was killed in an accident after a Tata Harrier EV allegedly malfunctioned while being in “Summon Mode” in Tamil Nadu's Avinashi. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media. In the video, shared on Reddit, a Tata Harrier EV can be seen running over a man. The victim suffered a severe head injury and was declared brain dead by the doctors. Tata Motors has now issued a statement regarding the tragic incident. “We were informed of the tragic accident and are deeply saddened by the loss. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt support are with the deceased’s family. We are currently gathering all relevant facts. Preliminary observations from video shared online/ on social media suggests that the vehicle may have rolled back from the top of a slope due to gravity and ricocheted after striking an unknown object, suggesting that the motor was not engaged. The vehicle remains with the family and has been driven since the incident, and we have not yet had the opportunity to inspect it,” Tata Motors said, according to the Car Blog India. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Dies After Tata Harrier EV Allegedly Malfunctions While Operating in ‘Summon Mode’ in Avinashi, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

