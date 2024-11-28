The stocks of Adani Group saw a mixed movements today, November 28, with NSE:Adani Enterprises and NSE:Adani Ports making gains in the early opening trade. Both NSE:Adani Enterprises and NSE:Adani Ports opened in green today with NSE:Adani Enterprises' last traded price being INR 2,485.25 and INR 1,216.5 of NSE:Adani Ports. The price rate of change (ROC) for NSE:Adani Enterprises and NSE:Adani Ports was 3.65 per cent and 1.38 per cent respectively. On the other hand, NSE:Adani Green and NSE:Adani Power also opened in green with both stocks trading at INR 1,087 and INR 567. While NSE:Adani Green saw a gain of INR 98, NSE:Adani Power saw an uptick of INR 44 from the previous day's closing. Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP Led-Government of Protecting Gautam Adani, Asks ‘Hundreds of People Arrested on Tiny Charges, Why is Adani Not in Jail’.

NSE:Adani Ports and NSE:Adani Enterprises Share Price Make Gains in Stock Market Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)