Following a resounding IPO, Motisons Jewellers saw a 98% premium for its shares to list on the NSE above the issue price. The NSE saw the stock launch for Rs 109, compared to the offer price of Rs 55. On the BSE, however, it made its debut at a premium of 89%, at Rs 103.9. The issue generated a lot of excitement among investors, as seen by the stock's GMP. Since the IPO was announced, the premium in the unlisted market has constantly exceeded the issue price by 100%. Motisons Jewellers' Rs 151-crore initial public offering (IPO) garnered 47.44 lakh applications, making it the third-highest number of applications ever received for an IPO, behind Tata Tech's 75 lakh and LIC's 50 lakh applications. Motisons Jewellers IPO: Here's How You Can Check Your Allotment Status.

Motisons Jewellers Shares List at 98% Premium

IPO Update: Motisons Jewellers lists at 98% premium to the IPO price.#IPOAlert — Indian Market Tracker!! (@indianmarketalt) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)