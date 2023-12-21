Motisons Jewellers is set to disclose the allotment status of its recently concluded Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Thursday, December 21. The IPO, which ran from December 18 to December 20, featured a price band of Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share. The last day saw an overwhelming response, with bids for 332.29 crore equity shares against the 2.09 crore shares offered. Investors eager to check their allotment status can do so on the registrar's website by entering their PAN, application number, DP/Client ID, or Account number/IFSC along with the captcha. The listing of Motisons Jewellers shares on the stock exchanges is scheduled for December 22. Motisons Jewellers IPO: Here’s What You Need to Know Before Subscribing the Issue.

Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Date

🚀Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Chances 📈 Investors, gear up for an exciting allotment day! 💰 Total Bids: ₹18,321.63 Cr 📅 Allotment Date: 21 Dec '23 🎯 Chances of Allotment: - Retail: 1 in 111 - SHNI: 1 in 261 - BHNI: 1 in 35 📈 Total Applications:… — IPO India (@india_ipo) December 20, 2023

