Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) (NSE: BEL) stocks opened in the red today, May 22, soon after the Indian stock market opened for trading. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of BEL (NSE: BEL) were trading at INR 382.05 and dropped by INR 0.95 or 0.25 per cent. ONGC Share Price Today, May 22: Stocks of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Drop by 1.36% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

BEL Share Price Today

BEL Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

