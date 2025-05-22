Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (NSE: ONGC) stocks opened in red today, May 22, soon after the Indian stock market opened for trading. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares of ONGC (NSE: ONGC) were trading at INR 245.30 and dropped by INR 3.38 or 1.36 per cent. The drop comes after the release of its fourth quarter earnings report. The oil major recorded a 20 per cent drop in net profits for the fourth quarter to INR 8,856 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with INR 11,096 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to the consolidated financial statements. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 22, 2025: Reliance Industries, IREDA, RBL Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

ONGC Share Price Today

ONGC Share Price Today (Photo Credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)