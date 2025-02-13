Stocks of Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) opened on a negative note today, February 13. As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) was trading at INR 1,075.20 and declined by INR 29.45 or 2.67 per cent. Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 1,804.50 on June 21 last year and a 52-week low of INR 1,044.70 today. Muthoot Share Price Today, February 13: Stocks of Muthoot Finance Limited Grow by 6.70% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bharat Forge Share Price

Shares of Bharat Forge fell in early trade today. (Photo credits: NSE)

