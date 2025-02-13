Muthoot Finance Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN) shares opened in green today, February 13, and were trading at INR 2,329.00 in early morning trade. Notably, stocks of Muthoot Finance Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN) grew by INR 146.15 or 6.70 per cent as the stock market opened for business. Muthoot Finance Limited (NSE: MUTHOOTFIN) saw its 52-week high of INR 2,325.00 today and low of INR 1,261.90 on February 28, last year. Lupin Share Price Today, February 13: Stocks of Lupin Limited Rise by INR 110.35 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Muthoot Share Price Today

Shares of Muthoot opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)