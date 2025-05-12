Stocks of Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) opened in green today, May 12. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) were trading at INR 1,193.80. As per the latest stock market updates, Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) stocks rose by INR 28.20 or 2.42 per cent. Notably, Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 1,804.50 on June 21, 2024. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 12, 2025: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today, May 12, 2025

Shares of Bharat Forge opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)