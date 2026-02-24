BPCL Share Price Today, February 24, 2026: Stocks of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Rise by 0.60% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE

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BPCL (NSE: BPCL) stocks opened on a positive note today, Tuesday, February 24, as soon as the stock market opened for trading. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) (NSE: BPCL) were trading at INR 374.35 and rose by INR 2.25 or 0.60 per cent. In a post-market hours exchange filing on Monday, BPCL said the Adjudicating Authority passed the order on February 21, 2026. The total financial implication of INR 1,816.65 crore includes a duty demand of INR 476.94 crore, applicable interest of about INR 1,339.70 crore calculated to date and a penalty of INR 95,000. The company said the matter relates to 19 show cause notices issued by the Central Excise Department regarding the determination of transaction value under the Central Excise law for the period from September 2004 to May 2010. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 24, 2026: Bharti Airtel, Waaree Energies and Lupin Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

BPCL Share Price Today, February 23, 2026:

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).