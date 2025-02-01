Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2025-26 today, February 1, 2025, at 11 AM in the Parliament. Notably, this will be the second budget of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's third term and the eighth consecutive budget being presented by Nirmala Sitharaman. The Press Information Bureau or PIB is hosting live streaming of the presentation of Budget 2025. The Union Budget will outline the government’s financial policies, expenditures, and revenue plans for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2025 and ending on March 31, 2026. Watch the Budget 2025 presentation live streaming and Sitharaman's budgetary speech below. Budget 2025 Income Tax Relief: Good News Likely for Salaried Employees in Union Budget 2025-26, Nirmala Sitharaman May Hike Income Tax Slabs and Standard Deduction.

Budget 2025 Speech Live Streaming From Parliament

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)