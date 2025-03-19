Shares of Cipla Ltd (NSE: CIPLA) opened higher at INR 1,515.00 on March 19 but slipped 0.15 per cent in early trade to INR 1,506.40. Despite the minor dip, the stock has given a strong breakout above its falling trendline resistance, signalling bullish momentum. Cipla is now trading above its 21-period and 55-period EMAs, reinforcing a positive trend. The RSI above 60 and a bullish MACD crossover indicate strengthening buying interest. Increased trading volume further supports the potential for an upward move, suggesting investor confidence in the stock’s long-term prospects. SAIL Share Price Today, March 19: SAIL Shares Gain 3.45% After DGTR Recommends 12% Safeguard Duty on Flat Steel.

Cipla Share Price Today, March 19:

Cipla Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

