Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (NSE: SAIL) surged 3.45 per cent in early trade on March 19 after the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) recommended a 12 per cent safeguard duty on flat steel products. SAIL stock opened at INR 113.50, up from its previous close of INR 108.91, and traded at INR 112.67 during early hours. The DGTR’s proposal, valid for 200 days pending further investigation, aims to protect domestic manufacturers. Despite the gains, SAIL remains in the F&O ban, restricting new positions. The industry had sought a 25 per cent safeguard duty, but a final decision is awaited. SAIL shares currently trade well below their 52-week high of INR 175.35 but remain above the 52-week low of INR 99.15. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 19, 2025: NTPC, Hindustan Zinc and Bajaj Auto Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

SAIL Share Price Today, March 19:

SAIL Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

