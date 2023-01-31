The government will table the Economic Survey 2022-23 today, a day before the presentation of Budget 2023. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-budget document in the Parliament after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both houses. Later, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran will hold a press conference where he will elaborate and answer questions regarding Economic Survey 2022-23. Budget 2023: From Fiscal Deficit to Public Account and More; Complex Terminologies and Their Meanings Explained.

Economic Survey 2022-23 Live Streaming:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)