Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. (NSE: EIEL) traded at INR 345.39, down by 9.25% as of 10:02 AM IST on December 18. The stock opened at INR 356.04, reached a high of INR 371.70, and touched a low of INR 353.20. With a market capitalization of INR 6.25K Crore, the company’s performance stands in contrast to its 52-week high of INR 391.60 and low of INR 205.05. Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Today, December 17: Stock Jumps 6.1%, Reaching INR 349.81 Amid Positive Market Sentiment.

Stock Drops 6.45%, Closing at INR 356.04 Amid Market Volatility

Enviro Infra Engineers Share Price Today, December 18

