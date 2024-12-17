Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. (NSE: EIEL) rose by 6.1%, reaching INR 349.81 as of 9:41 AM IST on December 17. The stock showed a strong upward movement throughout the morning, peaking at INR 354.45, while the lowest point of the day was INR 341.55. With a market capitalization of INR 6.13K Crore, the company has remained resilient despite market fluctuations. The stock's performance is noteworthy, especially in light of its 52-week high of INR 354.45 and a low of INR 205.05. Stocks To Buy Today, December 17: Kalyan Jewellers, Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty Among Recommended Shares To Buy on Tuesday.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. Share Price Today, December 17

