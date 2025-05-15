Ircon International Ltd shares climbed 1.93% in early trading on May 15, reaching INR 176.14 on the NSE at 9:52 am. The stock added INR 3.33 from its previous close, continuing its positive trajectory amid strong interest in infrastructure and railway-related stocks. Investor sentiment remains upbeat, bolstered by the company’s ongoing projects and robust order book. Market analysts view Ircon as a key beneficiary of the government’s continued focus on railway infrastructure development. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 15, 2025: Eicher Motors, Apollo Tyres, Sanofi India and Tata Power Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Ircon Share Price Today

IRCON SHARE PRICE (Photo Credits: NSE/GOOGLE)

