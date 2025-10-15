Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (NSE: IREDA) opened at INR 156.39 on Wednesday, October 15, up from the previous close of INR 154.52, but dipped to INR 154.17 by 9:50 AM, down 0.23% in early trade. The stock comes after a strong Q2 FY26 performance, reporting a 42% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to INR 549 crore, with total income growing 26% to INR 2,057.45 crore. Despite the positive results, IREDA shares have fallen about 31% over the past year, trading between a 52-week high of INR 234.29 and a low of INR 137.01. Profit before tax jumped to INR 696 crore from INR 460 crore in the same quarter last year. For H1 FY26, net profit rose to INR 795.68 crore from INR 771.42 crore, while total income increased to INR 4,016.98 crore from INR 3,141.08 crore. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, October 15, 2025: ICICI Lombard, Ola Electric and Sula Vineyards Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

IREDA Share Price Today, October 15:

IREDA Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

