Muthoot Finance Ltd’s (NSE: MuthootFin) share price fell sharply by 6.12% to INR 2,009.00 in early trade on April 11, marking a significant drop of INR 130.95 from the previous session. The stock opened at INR 2,099.15 and touched a low of INR 1,965.00, indicating heavy selling pressure. Despite hitting a high of INR 2,103.80 earlier in the session, the price correction suggests investor concerns, possibly triggered by recent financial developments or a shift in market sentiment. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 11, 2025: TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

