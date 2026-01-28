Mumbai, January 28: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) (NSE: BEL) share price surged by nearly 9% on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, hitting a new 52-week high after the defense major reported a strong set of earnings for the third quarter. The state-owned "Navratna" PSU posted a 21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching INR 1,580 crore, significantly outperforming analyst estimates. The rally reflects growing investor confidence in BEL’s role as the primary beneficiary of India's aggressive defense indigenisation drive.

The company's top-line performance was equally robust, with revenue from operations climbing 24% to INR 7,154 crore, compared to INR 5,771 crore in the same period last year. Operating efficiency remained a highlight, as the company’s EBITDA (operating profit) advanced 27.3% to INR 2,127 crore. This strong financial health is attributed to an improved product mix and a steady shift toward high-value electronic warfare systems and radar technology. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 28, 2026: RVNL, Vedanta, and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

BEL Share Price Rises to 8.78% After FY26 Q3 Results

(Photo Credits: NSE)

BEL Share Price: Order Book and Growth Visibility

As of January 1, 2026, BEL’s order book stood at a formidable INR 73,015 crore. While the backlog saw a slight dip from October levels due to aggressive project execution, it continues to provide revenue visibility for the next three to four years. The company has secured several major contracts recently, including significant orders for drone detection systems, mobile communication terminals, and advanced fire suppression units. Stock Market Holidays February 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

The stock's rally comes just days before the Union Budget 2026, where analysts expect a 15–20% increase in defense capital outlay. Brokerages like Nuvama and Jefferies maintain a "Buy" rating on the stock, noting that BEL remains the chief beneficiary of the government’s plan to launch the "Drone Shakti Mission" and expand naval shipbuilding. With year-to-date defense capex already up over 50%, BEL is positioned to capitalize on a multi-billion dollar pipeline of upcoming programs like the QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile).

