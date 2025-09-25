Shares of Tata Investment Corporation Limited (NSE: TATAINVEST) opened in the red on Thursday, September 25. The stocks of Tata Investment Corporation Limited were trading at INR 8,417, losing 5.04% in early trade. This comes after the company secured shareholder approval for its previously announced stock split. The firm has approved the subdivision of each fully paid-up equity share of face value INR 10 into 10 fully paid-up equity shares of INR 1 each. The company has set Tuesday, October 14, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action. Tata Motors Share Price Today, September 25: Tata Motors Stock Drops by 1.78% in Early Trade After JLR Faces Cyberattack Hit; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Tata Investment Share Price Today, September 25

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

