Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NSE: TATAMOTORS) plunged on Thursday, September 25, after its unit Jaguar Land Rover was hit by a major cyberattack that could potentially wipe out an amount equal to its entire profit for FY25. The stocks of Tata Motors Limited were trading at INR 675.80, losing 1.78% in early trade. The Financial Times report said that JLR is likely to be hit with a 2 billion Pound as it was not insured against the cyberattack, leading to operational disruption and financial losses. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 25, 2025: Tata Motors, Bank of Baroda, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Tata Motors Share Price Today, September 25

(Photo Credits: NSE Website)

